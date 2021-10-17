'Rehana Maryam Noor' headed to Oscars

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 04:49 pm

Actor Azmeri Haque Badhon and director Abdullah Mohammad Saad. Photo: AFP via The Report
Actor Azmeri Haque Badhon and director Abdullah Mohammad Saad. Photo: AFP via The Report

Abdullah Mohammad Saad directorial "Rehana Maryam Noor" is the only Bangladeshi film submitted at the 94th Academy Awards.

A committee of nine members with Habibur Rahman Khan as the chairman has been formed by Bangladesh Federation of Film Societies for nominating Bangladeshi films in the Best Feature Film Category of the Oscars.

94th Academy Awards is set to run at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

Azmeri Haque Badhon starrer "Rehana Maryam Noor" become the first Bangladeshi film selected for the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival.

Recently, Badhon has scored a nomination in the 14th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) in "Best Actress" category for her performance in "Rehana Maryam Noor."

The highly-awaited film is expected to release this month.

