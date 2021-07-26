Crime Branch to interrogate Shilpa Shetty again over Raj Kundra pornography case

In the latest update on the Raj Kundra pornography case, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty might have to face interrogation for the second time, The Times of India reported.

According to a report by India TV, the Mumbai Police is planning to get cloning of the actress's cell phone.

A team of the Mumbai police, who is investigating the alleged porn racket involving the businessman, recorded Shilpa's statement regarding the case on 23 July.

In a statement to news agency ANI, police sources said that Shilpa claimed to be "unaware" of the exact nature of the content on 'Hotshots' - the mobile app via which her husband, Raj Kundra, has been accused of streaming pornographic content.

Further reports stated that Shilpa has claimed her husband to be innocent while stressing on the difference between 'erotica' and 'pornography'.

Other than recording her statement and checking if Shilpa Shetty played an active role in the entire porn racket, the police also conducted a raid on their Juhu home.

Police said they have seized 48 TB worth of images and videos, most of which are adult contents.

Earlier on 19 July, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications. Mumbai Police told the Court that they suspect money earned from pornography was used for online betting.

On Friday, Kundra's police custody was extended till 27 July, against which Raj Kundra has moved to the high court.

The Property Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Kundra for their alleged involvement in the crime.