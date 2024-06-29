One in ten cybercrime victims in Bangladesh affected by pornography: Study

TBS Report
29 June, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 02:10 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

One in ten (11.35%) victims of cybercrime in Bangladesh are affected by pornography-related crimes and the number has been rising in the last five years, according to a recent study of the Cyber Crime Awareness Foundation (CCAF). 

Obaidullah Al Marjuk, the head of the CCAF research team, presented the research report today (29 June) during two discussions titled "Cybercrime trends in Bangladesh" and "Art Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects of emerging technologies" at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) auditorium in the capital.

Besides personal damage, experts noted that financial harm and temptations are prominent in cybercrimes. 

However, these remain obscure due to social taboos. 

Therefore, alongside cyber literacy, the public and private sectors called for maintaining the country's cyber sovereignty through training and skill development to create indigenous cyber solutions, they added. 

The CCAF Cyber Crime Trends-2024 report, compiled using survey data from 132 cybercrime victims and presented during the discussions, revealed the emergence of new types of cyber crimes in the country.

Over one year, the rate has more than doubled, making it 11.85% of total crimes. 

Surveys from the past two years show a reduction in the rate of cybercrime-affected children under 18 years to 13.65%. 

Among the victims, the highest percentage, 78.78%, are aged between 18-30 years, and nearly 59% of those affected are women. 

Among the types of crimes, 21.65% involve social media and online account takeovers (hacking). 

Additionally, among the victims, 47.72% suffered social defamation, 40.15% experienced financial loss, and almost all were in mental agony, according to the research.  

Only 12% sought legal refuge, with 81.25% filing general diaries and 18.75% lodging written complaints. Among those who complained to law enforcement, only 12.50% found satisfactory outcomes. 

According to the data, most victims affected by these scams are educated. 

Around 40.90% of victims passed higher secondary, 21.21% are graduates, 16.66% passed secondary, and 12.87% are below secondary.

BTRC's Director General (Engineering and Operations), Brig Gen Kazi Mustafizur Rahman, and Professor Dr Imtiaz A Hussein of the Department of Global Studies and Governance (GSD) at Independent University Bangladesh, among others, were present as panellists.

