Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting of ‘Citadel’

Glitz

Hindustan Times
12 December, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 04:19 pm

Related News

Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting of ‘Citadel’

On Saturday, actor Priyanka Chopra shared a series of behind-the-scene pictures from the sets of Citadel. She announced that she has wrapped up the filming of the show

Hindustan Times
12 December, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 04:19 pm
Priyanka Chopra. Photo: Collected
Priyanka Chopra. Photo: Collected

Actor Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the filming for her upcoming television series Citadel. The actor announced the same on Instagram on Saturday with several behind-the-scene pictures.

Sharing a series of photos from the sets of the show, the actor called it the "most intense work." She captioned the post, "Photo dump. It's a wrap on #Citadel. Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don't. It's been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards."

In the pictures, Priyanka was seen chilling with the cast and crew of the series including Richard Madden. Ashleigh Cummings and writer Josh Appelbaum among others. In the last picture, Priyanka showed the bruises she got during the filming of the show.

Earlier, Joe Russo, of the director-producer duo Russo Brothers, shared details about Citadel. Speaking to Variety, Joe said, "It's sort of an experiment in narrative. It has a flagship show that then has regional shows that are built around the core idea. They're complementary narratives. It's regional talent producing and creating each one of those offshoot shows. It's a big experiment in community and partnership."

Priyanka Chopra / Citadel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

6 September, London. After 18 months away, brokers returned to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices for copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Inflation bites us all again after the economy roars back

6h | Panorama
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

US sanctions on RAB officials: What it means for Bangladesh

7h | Thoughts
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS

Pakistan army, in chaos, retreats before allied forces

8h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

8h | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

8h | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief