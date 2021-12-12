Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting of ‘Citadel’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the filming for her upcoming television series Citadel. The actor announced the same on Instagram on Saturday with several behind-the-scene pictures.

Sharing a series of photos from the sets of the show, the actor called it the "most intense work." She captioned the post, "Photo dump. It's a wrap on #Citadel. Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don't. It's been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards."

In the pictures, Priyanka was seen chilling with the cast and crew of the series including Richard Madden. Ashleigh Cummings and writer Josh Appelbaum among others. In the last picture, Priyanka showed the bruises she got during the filming of the show.

Earlier, Joe Russo, of the director-producer duo Russo Brothers, shared details about Citadel. Speaking to Variety, Joe said, "It's sort of an experiment in narrative. It has a flagship show that then has regional shows that are built around the core idea. They're complementary narratives. It's regional talent producing and creating each one of those offshoot shows. It's a big experiment in community and partnership."