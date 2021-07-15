Police complaint against Kareena Kapoor for hurting religious sentiments

Glitz

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 02:10 pm

Police complaint against Kareena Kapoor for hurting religious sentiments

The holy word ”Bible” has been used in the book’s title and this has hurt the religious sentiments of Christians

Kareena Kapoor. Photo: Collected
Kareena Kapoor. Photo: Collected

Popular actor Kareena Kapoor got herself in trouble with the release of her book "Pregnancy Bible."

A Christian group has filed a police complaint against the actress and two others in Beed city of Maharashtra on Wednesday, accusing them of hurting religious sentiments of the community, reports Indian Express.

Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh's president, Ashish Shinde, submitted a complaint about the book, which has a second author.

In the complaint, Shinde has referred to the title of the book, "Pregnancy Bible", authored by Kareena Kapoor and Aditi Shah Bhimjani, and published by Juggernaut Books.

The holy word "Bible" has been used in the book's title and this has hurt the religious sentiments of Christians, he has said.

Shinde has sought registration of a case under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) against the actress and the two others.

A police official confirmed receiving the complaint but said no FIR has been filed. Shivaji Nagar Police Station in-charge Inspector Sainath Thombre told PTI, "We have received the complaint but no case can be registered here as the incident has not happened here (in Beed). I have advised him to file a complaint in Mumbai."

Kareena launched her book on July 9. Calling it her third child, the 40-year-old actress, who gave birth to her second child, a boy, in February this year, shared a series of posts to promote the book on social media.

According to the actress, the book is a personal account of what she experienced physically and emotionally through both her pregnancies.

