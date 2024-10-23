Kareena Kapoor says she'd love to do K-Dramas

Kareena Kapoor is pushing the envelope as an actor, whether it was her streaming debut – Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix India crime thriller Jaane Jaan – or her latest film – Hansal Mehta's investigative thriller The Buckingham Murders, shot mostly in English.

Now, in an interview with NDTV, the actor says she'd love to explore Korean Dramas or K-Dramas.

"I wish for sure that I'd love to explore a Korean drama. Because the world is watching their series, their films, are so hugely popular. Everyone's watching them," Kareena said when asked if she'd like to venture into Korean dramas.

"Our films are true to our culture and heritage. They are authentic. We love our song and dance, drama, action and our films are enjoyed in our languages. That's also what sets us apart. We enjoy Korean and French cinema, but we still enjoy dancing to 'Naatu Naatu' at the Oscars stage," said the actor, referring to the live stage performance of international dancers on the hit Telugu track, which won the best original song Oscar last year.

Hollywood has never been on her agenda, but Kareena said she wants to stand in the same frame as her idol Meryl Streep.

She also lauded her Crew, Udta Punjab and Good Newwz co-star Diljit Dosanjh for putting Punjabi music on the global map, filmmaker Kiran Rao for making the world watch rooted movies like Laapataa Ladies (which has been selected by India as its official Oscars entry), and ace designer Manish Malhotra for promoting Indian attires and culture on the global fashion scene.

In 2016, when Kareena appeared on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan, she said that female actors in Bollywood are gravitating towards Hollywood.

"Everyone's catching the bus to Hollywood," she said.

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone had starred in tentpole Hollywood projects Baywatch and XXX: Return of Xander Cage around the same time. While Kareena maintained that she's passionate about acting, she doesn't have the aspiration to venture into Hollywood.

Kareena will be next seen in Singham Again, and Meghna Gulzar's next.