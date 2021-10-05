'No Time to Die' opens with $121 mln in international box office sales

Glitz

Reuters
05 October, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 06:15 pm

Related News

'No Time to Die' opens with $121 mln in international box office sales

The film was delayed three times from its planned April 2020 release date because of the pandemic

Reuters
05 October, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 06:15 pm
Cast member Daniel Craig poses during the world premiere of the new James Bond film &quot;No Time To Die&quot; at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Cast member Daniel Craig poses during the world premiere of the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The latest James Bond movie took a mighty $121 million at the international box office over its opening weekend, Universal Pictures said on Monday.

The British and Irish box office led the way with a total of $35 million, making "No Time to Die" the biggest movie release there of the coronavirus pandemic and the highest opening three-day weekend ever in the UK and Ireland for a Bond movie.

The film, which marks actor Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the British secret agent, was delayed three times from its planned April 2020 release date because of the pandemic.

Universal said in a statement on Monday that the film grossed $121 million without being shown in China, the world's biggest film market. It's the first Hollywood title in the pandemic to launch to over $100 million without China. "No Time to Die" opens in China at the end of October.

"No Time to Die" has yet to open in North America, arriving in movie theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Friday. Universal and studio MGM decided to release the film exclusively in theaters, eschewing the trend this year by many distributors to release movies on their streaming platforms at the same time.

The action movie, which cost an estimated $200 million to produce, won warm reviews with many film critics saying it was worth the wait.

No Time to Die / James Bond: No time to Die / James Bond

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

1d | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

2d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

2d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment