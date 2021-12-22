Mimi Chakraborty to star opposite Nirab in music video ‘Tumi ar Ami’

The promo of the song has been released on Tuesday (21 December).

TM Records is all set to release a new song titled "Tumi ar Ami", penned by national award-winning music director Kaushik Hossain Taposh and voiced by Arfin Rumey.

Popular actor from West Bengal Mimi Chakraborty will feature opposite Nirab in the music video of the song.

The song also marks Mimi Chakraborty debut work for Bangladesh.

TM Records has started its journey with the aim of producing world-class Bangla songs.

At a glitzy inauguration ceremony on 12 December, TM records premiered some of their songs and shared their future plans.

"I feel honoured to voice such beautiful lyrics and composition by Kaushik Hossain Taposh. The music video of the song has also maintained international standards," shared Arfin Rumey.

The song is expected to hit TM records' official YouTube channel soon.

Watch the Promo here:

https://fb.watch/a1cjIkRMKQ/