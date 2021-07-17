The long-awaited Black Widow and Johansson’s last

After delaying the release date due to Covid-19, Black Widow finally made it to the theatres this July.

Being the opener for Marvel's phase 4, the female-centric film created a yearning and hype among fans.

It was hard to wait for this film as Natasha Romanoff, the protagonist of Black Widow, had already sacrificed her life for the greater good in Avengers: Endgame.

The film took off with a glimpse of Natasha as a child. Then, we meet Alexei, an undercover spy and a business partner with Dreykov - the overseer of the Red Room and the cold-blooded Russian killer.

To make the endeavor less suspicious, Alexei and Melina, another spy - adopted Natasha and Yelena - living a double life for about three years as husband and wife with their two daughters.

However, as the family tries to escape, Melina gets shot and Alexei has to hand the girls over to Dreykov unwillingly to be trained to become assassins.

Both the girls are seen to be broken and suffer in a timelapse while training. Fast-forward 21 years, as the film's premise is set right after the Civil War according to Marvel's timeline, Natasha and Steve are on the run for breaking the Sokovia accords.

Natasha takes refuge in a remote place while Thaddeus Ross actively looks for her. However, she gets tracked and chased for a set of serums she had in her possession unknowingly, sent by her sister Yelena to be kept hidden.

As Natasha tries to return the serum, the two adopted sisters have a bitter reunion.

Natasha learns that Dreykov is still alive and soon they reconcile based on a pact to destroy the Red Room for good.

For succeeding the mission, they free Alexei from prison and he suggests they involve Melina as she was still associated with Dreykov.

Shocked with the revelation about Melina being alive, Natasha and Melina put their plan in motion to save the other widows and kill Dreykov. The family fights together and eventually succeeds.

After years of Natasha calling the Avengers her only family, this film gave a whole new narrative to her past.

Natasha and Yelena seem to bond slowly with the help of their shared traumatic childhood. Meanwhile, Natasha's softer side comes through much more as her love for Yelena and the family becomes clearer.

Yelena, on the other hand, is initially portrayed as a tough bandage to rip but is more emotional than she lets on.

The movie makes us recall seeing Natasha in Infinity War wearing the vest Yelena gave her and that itself is a tear-jerker.

Melina's character is portrayed as a composed personality with the deadly skills of an assassin after being trained five times in the Red Room. Melina's soft spot is also revealed during the reunion and she also tells Natasha about her birth-mother who loved her.

This changes Natasha's idea of being unwanted before Hawkeye saved her.

Alexei's character is shown to be a strong-built Russian hero who is called the Red Guardian. But his feelings for the girls get revealed after he tries to express his love and regret for them multiple times.

With an adequate amount of action, the film balanced elements of compassion, power and intellectual ability of the female lead characters who succeed in overthrowing a man in power who had the key and control.

Natasha's eagerness to save Dreykov's daughter, despite knowing she is under Dreykov's control and might kill her for revenge, shows Natasha's genuine heroic trait.

The post-credits scene leaves us with anxiety, showing Valentina taking the opportunity to initiate chaos by provoking the emotionally driven Yelena to avenge her sister against Clint. That gives us an insight into the phenomenal upcoming fight between the two.

Unlike the latest Marvel TV shows - WandaVision and Loki - Black Widow does not project imagination and magical aspects of Marvel. Instead, the genre resembles 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier'.

After years of desiring to see Johansson in her solo movie, Black Widow has undoubtedly done Romanoff justice. However, it was equally heartbreaking to bid Johansson goodbye as this was her last appearance in the franchise.