The best of the food Kishwar served in Masterchef

Kishwar may not be the winner of the MasterChef AU, but through her culinary journey she did win millions of hearts. She romanticised our everyday food and took Bangali cuisines to cult status. Here are the most popular dishes of Kishwar Chowdhury, served in Masterchef AU season 13

Macher jhol with a twist

Giving her own twist to the simple fried Barramundi Poached in a Tomato Broth, she paired it with bean and chingri bhorta and jeera rice.

Beef patties with traditional dippings

In this post about Bengali Beef Patties with Tomato-Tamarind Chutney and Starfruit Salad, Kishwar confessed her love for Old Dhaka street food and said that it transports her back to the streets of Dhaka.

Traditional pulao and chicken korma

When the MasterChef AU judges said that they have not tasted anything as divine, you know that dish is a bomb! Kishwar's classic take on the traditional Bengali dish of Pulao and Chicken Korma is that divine dish!

Uniquely shaped Fuchka

Kishwar presented fuchka with a twist which, again, expressed her love towards traditional Bengali street food. Not only that, she claimed that this is one of the vegan dishes that she could live off forever!

Khichuri with begun bhorta, maach bhaja and niramish

Kishwar stunned the judges with one of simplest Bengali platters that includes khichuri, begun bhorta, maach bhaja and niramish.

The dish inspired from Rangamati

Kishwar visited Rangamati on her honeymoon and fell in love with the traditional cuisine. Hence, she made a dish heavily inspired by a chicken dish from the Rangamati hill tracts and gave it her own twist.

Goat nihari with naan nawabi

This irresistible dish was common during the Mughal era. Kishwar introduced her father's version of nihari to introduce royalty in MasterChef AU.

Smoked rice water

This dish is commonly known as 'Panta Bhaat' to us Bangalis. Kishwar served it with some of our beloved side dishes - maach bhaja and aloo bhorta.

Mitha paan with ice cream

Kishwar served betel leaf ice cream to the judges just the way paan is traditionally served and billed it as her love letter to Bangladesh.