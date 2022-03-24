Australian High Commission hosts reception for Kishwar Chowdhury

Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer hosted a reception on Wednesday (23 March) to welcome Bangladeshi-Australian Masterchef Australia grand finalist Kishwar Chowdhury to Bangladesh and in honour of International Women's Day.

The reception celebrated Kishwar Chowdhury's success in promoting, to Australians, the richness of Bangladeshi culture and cuisine, read a press release.

It also celebrated her achievements as a woman of Bengali background pursuing her dreams in Australia.

The high commissioner said, "Few have done more than Kishwar to promote in Australia a better, more fully rounded understanding of Bangladesh, including its outstanding achievements in improving the lives of its people. Kishwar has also helped draw a picture for Bangladeshis of Australia's surprising, rich, diverse multicultural character."

The event was attended by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, senior diplomats, business and NGO representatives, and young women chefs, providing them a unique opportunity to be inspired by Kishwar Chowdhury's achievements.

The event was organised as part of the Australian High Commission's continuing celebrations of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Australia and Bangladesh.