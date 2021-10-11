Kim Kardashian drags entire family in her SNL monologue

Glitz

Hindustan Times
11 October, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 04:55 pm

Related News

Kim Kardashian drags entire family in her SNL monologue

American TV personality Kim Kardashian took aim at her entire family during her recent opening monologue on Saturday Night Live

Hindustan Times
11 October, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 04:55 pm
Kim Kardashian in SNL. Photo: Collected
Kim Kardashian in SNL. Photo: Collected

American TV personality Kim Kardashian took aim at her entire family during her recent opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

According to Fox News, the 40-year-old reality star took the stage in a hot pink jumpsuit with matching hot pink heels and not a single member of her family was safe from her jokes.

Kim started off her monologue by joking she was surprised to see herself onstage at SNL. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she wanted to prove she was more than just a "pretty face." She quipped, "I'm so much more than that reference photo that my sisters showed their plastic surgeons." +

She also took aim at Caitlyn Jenner and Kanye West by pretending to announce she was running for president. "We can't have three failed politicians in one family," Kardashian joked.

Kardashian doubled down on the roasting of Kanye by saying she was divorcing him because of his personality.

Post her monologue, she appeared in a sexually suggestive 'Aladdin' skit alongside SNL cast member Pete Davidson. She also appeared in a skit in the style of 'The Bachelor', a music video style song and a lottery skit.

The reality TV star and estranged husband West were spotted leaving the Ritz Carlton hotel earlier Saturday as they headed to the SNL studios at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan.

As per Fox News, despite the impending divorce, West has reportedly been giving Kardashian advice on her hosting job. The musician has appeared on SNL as a musical guest seven times.

KIm Kardashian / SNL / Saturday Night Live

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

3h | Videos
Prevention and cure for Dengue fever: EP - 06

Prevention and cure for Dengue fever: EP - 06

3h | Videos
Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

1d | Videos
The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case