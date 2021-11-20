Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted holding hands; confirm dating rumours

Glitz

Hindustan Times
20 November, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 02:19 pm

Related News

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted holding hands; confirm dating rumours

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, California, after celebrating Pete's 28th birthday

Hindustan Times
20 November, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 02:19 pm
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Photo: TBS
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Photo: TBS

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame Kim Kardashian and actor-comedian Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands on Thursday.

Kim and Pete have been making headlines as they continue to spend time together and tease their relationship in public. Recently, the couple was spotted holding hands and laughing together in Palm Springs, California. 

The latest pictures came shortly after Pete's 28th birthday on Tuesday. Kim and Pete celebrated the comedian's birthday in the company of her mother Kris Jenner and rapper Flavor Flav. The group posed for a photo, which was later posted by Flavor Flav and Pete on Instagram. 

Pete was first spotted with Kim at Knott's Scary Farm on Halloween weekend. The two were snapped by paparazzi, holding hands while riding a rollercoaster, but insiders at the time called it a friendly outing. "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," an insider told People magazine. "It's just friends hanging out."

The couple later sparked romance rumours after being spotted out on dinner dates multiple times. The two dined at Zero Bond in New York City on November 3 and were later spotted dining in Staten Island, which is Pete's hometown.

Before the couple's dating rumour started, Kim appeared alongside Pete on Saturday Night Live. The two performed multiple skits together, including an Aladdin skit. During the skit, the two shared a kiss.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian kiss each other during a skit on Saturday Night Live.(NBC)
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian kiss each other during a skit on Saturday Night Live.(NBC)

Kim has four children daughters North and Chicago West and sons Saint and Psalm West with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West. She also has multiple businesses such as her makeup and inner-wear brands. 

KIm Kardashian / Pete Davidson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka

5
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records

6
Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  