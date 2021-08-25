Joya-Badhon garners immense praise in Kolkata

Joya Ahsan is already a popular name in Kolkata for playing versatile roles. After Rekka, Badhon has also been added to their list of favourites

Joya-Badhon garners immense praise in Kolkata. Photo: Collected
Joya-Badhon garners immense praise in Kolkata. Photo: Collected

Web series 'Rabindranath Ekhane Kokhono Khete Asheni (Rekka)' and the film 'Binisutoy (Without strings)' were released near the same time period and acclaimed huge praises from audiences and media personalities of Kolkata.

The lead roles in Rekka and Binisutoy were essayed by Azmeri Haque Badhon and Joya Ahsan respectively.

Joya Ahsan is already a popular name in Kolkata for playing versatile roles. After Rekka, Badhon has also been added to their list of favourites.

After receiving a standing ovation for the film 'Rehana Maryam Noor' at Cannes film festival and working on Srijit's Rekka, Badhon caught the attention of people from both sides of Bengali due to her talent and glamour.

Popular news media has showered Badhon with praises for her character Mushkan Zuberi in Srijit Mukherji's Rekka. Bangla section of Hindustan Times referred to Badhon as a great asset for Tollywood.

Badhon in ‘Rabindranath Ekhane Kokhono Khete Asheni (Rekka)’ . Photo:Collected
Badhon in ‘Rabindranath Ekhane Kokhono Khete Asheni (Rekka)’ . Photo:Collected

After the release of Rekka, Srijit said, "After seeing Badhon's picture on social media, I immediately imagined her as the perfect face for playing the role of mysterious Mushkan Zuberi."

On the other hand, director of Binisutoy, Atanu Ghosh, said, he could not imagine someone else essaying the role of Sraboni, other than Joya Ahsan, reports a local media. "Joya is not just a good actor, she has depth in her acting and has the perfect expressions to give soul to a character", said the director, adding how audiences were specifically praising Joya for her brilliant performance.

Joya Ahsan in Bini Sutoy. Photo: Collected
Joya Ahsan in Bini Sutoy. Photo: Collected

Joya's co-star Ritwick Chakraborty termed her as a legendary actress.

Joya Ahsan / Azmeri Haque Badhon / Rabindranath Ekhane Kokhono Khete Asheni / Binisutoy

