Iran-Bangladesh co-production 'Angel' starring Joya Ahsan ready for release

Splash

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 12:48 pm

Jaya Ahsan in &#039;Angel.&#039; Photo: Collected
Jaya Ahsan in 'Angel.' Photo: Collected

Jaya Ahsan and Suman Faruk's starrer film "Angel" also known as "Beautiful Lies", "Fereshta" and "CNG.", is ready for release according to a report by Tehran Times.

The film has created a great deal of media attention in Bangladesh over the past year. Images of the actors riding rickshaws dressed as slum dwellers surfaced online last year.

Afterwards, Iranian director Morteza Atashzamzam, actress Jaya Ahsan and some crew members attended a press conference at Jabale Akhdar Lounge, near Bashundhara Residential Area in Dhaka in April 2022 to brief the media about the project, reports Tehran Times.

Jaya Ahsan said, "I play the role of a struggling woman. We come across such women in our everyday life."

The production was made in collaboration between the companies Imaje Cinema from Iran and Maximum from Bangladesh.

The film will be released in Bangladesh in Bangla and in Iran with Persian subtitles.

As per media reports, Bangladesh's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed that the film got permission last year on 13 March, under the name of "CNG."

 

