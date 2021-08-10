Jon Kabir’s ‘Shukhi manusher kanna’: A musical story about a normal world

What if, one fine morning, we figure out that the world has gotten back to its normal phase? How would that feel?

Jon Kabir's latest solo track 'Shukhi manusher kanna' is a musical portrayal of that wistful feeling.

In a recent conversation with The Business Standard, veteran musician Jon Kabir spoke about his latest song and shared insights about his celebrated musical journey.

"'Shukhi manusher kanna' is about a person - a friend of mine. I tried to talk about that person from a different angle, from his perspective," Jon said.

Video of Jon Kabir - Shukhi Manusher Kanna l Official Music Video

The mindful lyrics and the video of this song have showcased a married couple sharing a day at their home in a pandemic free world.

He added, "We know there are couples who do not find the space to take care of each other's feelings among the presence of children and others. But when their children start going to school again, they may find a day for themselves - making each other happy and sharing a relaxing time."

After 'Moho', Jon kept his fans waiting for more than a year before this new song hit the chart on June 24.

"People should have their own interpretation of the song. If they can relate to the song, they will feel the magic," Jon described.

Jon Kabir. Photo: Courtesy

As a musician, Jon has been spreading magical aura for two long decades.

The interruptive lockdowns have had an impact on him as well. As an artist, it helped him groom an inner content.

He said, "I like being alone. It helps me to be more creative in my headspace. So, from a creative point, it has been a blessing for me. But other than that, it is challenging to stay calm during a pandemic."

The lockdowns have paused Indalo's next album and the second season of Jon's solo podcast series. In the meantime, he has successfully finished the first season of his podcast.

Jon Kabir. Photo: Courtesy

Jon's podcast on his YouTube channel was a hit among his fans. But according to him, it was something he did solely for his own satisfaction.

He said, "Music is very special to me. Through this podcast, I wanted to serve myself. I wanted to know what music means to people from the corporate world or other backgrounds. Is it just noise or only another form of entertainment to them?"

The unique composition of 'Shukhi manusher kanna' adds a new dimension to Jon's musical journey.

He has been a long-term admirer of Michale Bolton and Richard Marx's music. However, his aspiration to sing with a keyboard and piano-based arrangement found its feet in this latest track.

Jon Kabir. Photo: Courtesy

"From Black to Indalo, most of our songs have been composed on guitar. Since Indalo is an acting band, I did not want to clash my solo with Indalo's rhythm. But both 'Moho' and 'Shukhi manusher kanna' were initially composed on guitar," Jon informed.

Fans have always appreciated Indalo's videography for its story-based projections. The story behind 'Shukhi manusher kanna' is another addition to Jon's thoughtful video experiments.

"I am very much invested in making shorts films. From that point of view, I thought of this story. What if we get back to normal life tomorrow? What will be our first reaction?" Jon remarked.

The singer has always preferred creating a song or content according to his own desires.

"Be it Indalo or me, we firstly prioritise what we want to say. Everyone has their own playlist. Everyone would not like your creation. So, reflecting on people's expectations is not wise," he told the correspondent.

Continuing, he said, "Reception and validation are less important. Fast and foremost, I make songs for my own happiness."

Jon has a number of new projects up his sleeves, scheduled to be released within this year.

The second season of his podcast series will be on a roll once the lockdown is over.

"You will see not only me but also a lot of my products this year," he said.

In the meantime, he will be working on Indalo's next album.

With Black, Indalo, and his numerous other solo ventures, Jon has experienced the shifts and changes of the Bangladeshi music industry and its listeners.

He said, "What I miss about today's artists or bands is that they are busy presenting something as soon as possible rather than giving that piece of art some time. The more time you give to your art, the more it grows. So try to live with that song and see how it grows with you and within you."

A musician's biggest motivation is life itself. Waking up daily to see another sun is the greatest gift for Jon Kabir.

The inspiration that life offers him each day has undoubtedly given him the sublime imagination to draw a picture of a 'normal world' or 'Shukhi manusher kanna'.