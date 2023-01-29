Jon Kabir and Oni Hasan collaborate on Pantera cover

Splash

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 10:10 am

Related News

Jon Kabir and Oni Hasan collaborate on Pantera cover

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 10:10 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi guitarist Oni Hasan released a cover of legendary heavy metal band Pantera's iconic track 'Walk' on his social media pages on Friday night in which Indalo's Jon Kabir featured as the guest vocalist.

The collaboration came quite out of the blue, but Bangladeshi heavy metal music fans have been highly appreciative of the duo's performance on this Pantera classic. Both Oni Hasan and Jon Kabir have their own fan following in the country and their collaboration was a welcome surprise for all.

The YouTube content starts off by showing a screen recording of a video call between Oni and Jon where Oni was requesting Jon that, "It's been a long time wish for me that I want to cover Pantera's Walk and I really, really want you to sing this. Please don't say no to this!" 

Jon replied that his voice is not what it used to be 20 odd years ago but due to the sheer love for Pantera and their Vulgar album, he would indeed give it a try. 

It is safe to say from the fans' reactions that Jon Kabir did not disappoint. As a matter of fact, he did true justice to Phil Anselmo's voice whereas Oni Hasan did his thing on the six strings, nailing the iconic Dimebag solo to perfection.

So far, the video has amassed 20,000 views on YouTube and 50,000 on Facebook.

Bangladesh / Music / Jon Kabir / Oni Hasan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best thing about organic skincare is that it is absolutely free from side effects, and anyone can start it at any age.

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

2h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

1h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

15h | TBS Entertainment
15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

14h | TBS Career
Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

13h | TBS SPORTS
Orion's fridge, TV & AC are being manufactured in own factory

Orion's fridge, TV & AC are being manufactured in own factory

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund