Jon Kabir and Oni Hasan collaborate on Pantera cover

Bangladeshi guitarist Oni Hasan released a cover of legendary heavy metal band Pantera's iconic track 'Walk' on his social media pages on Friday night in which Indalo's Jon Kabir featured as the guest vocalist.

The collaboration came quite out of the blue, but Bangladeshi heavy metal music fans have been highly appreciative of the duo's performance on this Pantera classic. Both Oni Hasan and Jon Kabir have their own fan following in the country and their collaboration was a welcome surprise for all.

The YouTube content starts off by showing a screen recording of a video call between Oni and Jon where Oni was requesting Jon that, "It's been a long time wish for me that I want to cover Pantera's Walk and I really, really want you to sing this. Please don't say no to this!"

Jon replied that his voice is not what it used to be 20 odd years ago but due to the sheer love for Pantera and their Vulgar album, he would indeed give it a try.

It is safe to say from the fans' reactions that Jon Kabir did not disappoint. As a matter of fact, he did true justice to Phil Anselmo's voice whereas Oni Hasan did his thing on the six strings, nailing the iconic Dimebag solo to perfection.

So far, the video has amassed 20,000 views on YouTube and 50,000 on Facebook.