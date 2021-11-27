Jackeline’s photo with conman Sukesh triggers controversy

Bollywood actor Jackeline Fernandez's picture with money launderer Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is being investigated for alleged cheating and extortion of ₹200 crore, is triggering controversies.

Jackeline has been questioned by the Indian Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times in connection with the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.

Earlier, Sukesh's lawyer claims that Jackeline was in a relationship with Sukesh but the actor has denied the claim.

ED inquired Jackeline if she was in touch with Sukesh when he was on bail.

However, a recent viral photo of Jackeline posing for a mirror selfie with Sukesh has sparked controversy.

According to India Today, the photo was captured in between April-June when Sukesh was on an interim bail.

Earlier in August, the ED had raided some of Sukesh's premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, ₹82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxurious cars, reports Hindustan Times.

He is being investigated by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about ₹200 crore.

"Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)," the ED had said, according to PTI.