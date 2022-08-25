'It's my hard-earned money, not proceeds of crime', Jacqueline Fernandez on FDs attached by ED

25 August, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 04:51 pm

'It's my hard-earned money, not proceeds of crime', Jacqueline Fernandez on FDs attached by ED

Jacqueline Fernandez had defended her fixed deposits after Enforcement Directorate in India attached them in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar PMLA case

25 August, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 04:51 pm
Jacqueline Fernandez . Photo: Collected
Jacqueline Fernandez . Photo: Collected

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was recently named as an accused in the ₹200-crore extortion case connected to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has responded to the Enforcement Directorate after they attached several of her fixed deposits in the case.

The actor insisted that she had made the investments from her income before she came in touch with Sukesh.

Jacqueline got implicated in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case after Enforcement Directorate investigations revealed links between her and Sukesh. The investigation said that the conman, who has been accused of extorting money by cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh, had given expensive gifts to Jacqueline from the proceeds of his criminal activities.

In the latest development in the case, ED had attached Jacqueline's fixed deposits. As per ANI, she protested in a reply to adjudicating authorities of PMLA, and insisted that the deposits were not created by using the alleged proceeds of crime. The agency said, "The actor claimed that deposits are from the actor's own legitimate sources of income and much before in time from even knowing that the main accused Chandrashekhar even existed in this world." Jacqueline, in reply, also added that in the present case, at best, the allegation against her is that she is the 'recipient of the gifts'.

As per ED's chargresheet filed last year, Jacqueline Fernandez confirmed that Sukesh gifted her 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, 2 Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, 2 pairs of diamond earrings, a bracelet of multi-colored stones, and 2 Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper car which she returned.

Pictures of Jacqueline and Sukesh had also surfaced on social media after the link emerged, suggesting the two were dating. The actor initially denied this but as per reports, later admitted it to the agency. Jacqueline's lawyers have maintained that she herself is a victim rather than an accused in the case.

Jackeline Fernandez / Sukesh Chandrashekhar

