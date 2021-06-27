Irrfan Khan’s son Babil to star in Shoojit Sircar’s next

Glitz

Hindustan Times
27 June, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 12:19 pm

Irrfan Khan and Babil. Photo: Collected
Irrfan Khan and Babil. Photo: Collected

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, will be collaborating with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for his second project. Taking to Instagram, producer Ronnie Lahiri shared the news of their collaboration as he remembered 'legend' Irrfan.

Ronnie Lahiri called it an 'honour' to take forward 'your legacy Irrfan sir'. However, he didn't share details about the project, which will be backed by Ronnie and Sheel Kumar's Rising Sun Films Production.

On Instagram, Ronnie dropped a series of pictures with Babil Khan and Shoojit Sircar. In the first picture, the trio is seen posing for the camera. In the next two photos, they are seen engrossed in discussions. Ronnie captioned the post, "Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is? @babil.i.k @shoojitsircar @filmsrisingsun."

Babil also shared the same pictures on his Instagram account and captioned, "Honoured to work with you legends (aye it's a shame we didn't take a picture together @zaynmarie)."

Irrfan Khan, who died on April 29 last year, had worked together on the 2015 comedy-drama Piku, also featuring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Irrfan died after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Babil has been sharing his memories of his father through pictures and videos on Instagram. However, earlier this year, he had stopped posting about Irrfan for some time.

After a fan asked the reason, he responded with, "I loved sharing and then I get these DMs all the time saying that I'm using him to promote myself and that really hurts when in fact I was genuinely sharing memories to fill up the void that he left in his fans. So I'm so confused on what to do." Soon after, he resumed sharing posts about Irrfan.

Meanwhile, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming Netflix film Qala along with Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles. The film will be directed by Anvitaa Dutt. It will be produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz.

