Irrfan's wife Sutapa reveals he was scared that she'd ‘get bored and leave him'

Hindustan Times
07 January, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 11:41 am

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar met at the National School of Drama. The two had tied the knot in 1995

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar during a play in their early days. Photo: Collected
Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar during a play in their early days. Photo: Collected

Irrfan Khan would have turned 55 on January 7 but the actor continues to live in the memories of his family, friends and fans after his demise. On his birth anniversary, his wife Sutapa Sikdar has opened up about the bond she shared with him, something she calls a 'union' instead of a marriage. She has now revealed that Irrfan was even 'scared' for a few years after their marriage that she would 'leave him' if she got bored of him. 

Sutapa had talked about their bond in her heartbreaking notes after his death, claiming that the actor wasn't 'husband material'. "He never made me feel special. I knew I was. He couldn't imagine his life without me. It doesn't sound humble but for many years, he was scared that I'd get bored and leave him," Sutapa told Pinkvilla in an interview on his 55th birth anniversary. 

She also opened up about how their bond was a 'union' and not a marriage. Claiming that 'one marries out of insecurity', she said, "No marriage can ensure compatibility, understanding, and willingness to stay together. So, I call it a union. Marriage is a social norm while union is between two people, who are willing to risk their life, be themselves and stay together. Initially, our marriage had many loopholes. But our union won always."

Sutapa also revealed that in his last days, the actor was worried about her, not about himself. The two had tied the knot in 1995. 

Irrfan died on April 29, 2020 after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons: Babil and Ayan. 

Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Netflix's Qala. The film is being backed by Anushka Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Filmz.

