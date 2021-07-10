Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, asked about his religion, says ‘I’ve read the Bible, Bhagvad Gita, Quran’

Glitz

Hindustan Times
10 July, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 02:20 pm

Related News

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, asked about his religion, says ‘I’ve read the Bible, Bhagvad Gita, Quran’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan said that he does not follow any religion, although he has read several religious texts. He said that he is ‘for all’.

Hindustan Times
10 July, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 02:20 pm
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan. Photo: Collected
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan. Photo: Collected

Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, replied to an Instagram user who wanted to know about his religion. He said that he does not identify with any religion and is 'for all'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shared a screenshot of a comment, which asked, "Brother are you a muslim?" In his replies, he wrote, "@sahil_insta69 I don't belong to any religion," followed by, "@sahil_insta69 I am Babil."

Babil also added, "I've read the Bible, Bhagvad Gita, Quran and I'm in the middle of reading Guru Granth Sahib. I am for all. How we help each other evolve is the basis of all religions."

In the past, Babil has talked about being 'raised as a man without a religion'. "I have enjoyed the festivities of Diwali and Holi and Raksha Bandhan and Eid and I've also been to a church and paid my respect," he replied to an Instagram user last year. "I LOVE PEOPLE, I'm trying to stand FOR PEOPLE," he added.

Last year, Babil wrote on Instagram Stories that he is a 'human being' and did not want to be judged on the basis of his religion. "I don't want to be judged by my religion. I am not my religion, l am a human being, just like the rest of the population of India," he wrote.

Babil is set to make his acting debut with Anvitaa Dutt's Qala, which also stars Triptii Dimri. The film will be out directly on Netflix. He has also bagged his second project, even before the release of his first film. He will star in a film directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Last month, Babil announced his decision to drop out of college to focus entirely on his acting career. He was studying films at the University of Westminster.

Top News

Irrfan Khan / Babil khan / religion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

12m | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

17m | Videos
TBS Stories: Sundarbans is changing due to Farakka

TBS Stories: Sundarbans is changing due to Farakka

17m | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50

27m | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

2
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

3
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

4
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

5
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

6
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru