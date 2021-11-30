Ibrar Tipu plays piano with 81 contestants on reality show

Popular music director, composer and singer Ibrar Tipu has set an impeccable example by playing the piano with 81 contestants for more than 20 hours in three days on November 22-24.

Tipu is one of the judges of the new music reality show for young people, Danish Presents 'Young Star'.

Ibrar Tipu said, "I have been a judge on various music reality shows before, but this is the first time a piano has been rounded up in a reality show in this country. I have played the piano myself with 81 contestants."

"I am very happy to be able to involve myself in this diverse event. I believe the audience will see something great in the piano round," he remarked.

The piano round will be broadcasting on RTV on December 1, 6 and 7 at 8pm, notes a press release.

"It will also be available on the Facebook pages and YouTube channels of RTV Plus and RTV reality shows," said RTV Chief Dewan Shamsur Rakib.

The musical reality show produced by Sohag Masud with the slogan 'Gola Chere Gao' has Imtu Ratish and Rouhani Salsabil Labonno as presenters.

The TV broadcast of 'Young Star' started from the studio audition round on 23rd November. It is being broadcast on RTV every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8pm.