Tusnuva Ahmed Tina appointed CEO of Kazi Media Limited

Tusnuva Ahmed Tina has recently been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Kazi Media Limited (Deepto TV, Deepto Play, Deepto News, etc.).

Before this appointment, she was serving as the Managing Partner at Mindshare Bangladesh, while also assuming the role of CEO at Mpower Bangladesh and Stackmist.

Her extensive professional background encompasses senior positions at Kantar Research Bangladesh Pvt. Ltd, Unitrend Limited, and MEC Bangladesh, providing her with broad and nuanced insight into the media and advertising industry.