Hansal Mehta’s next ‘Faraaz’ To take up on Holey Artisan attack

Indian filmmaker Hansal Mehta has announced his next project on Wednesday which will be based on the terror attack at Holey Artisan Bakery in 2016.

The title of this movie "Faraaz" was revealed through a motion poster that came with a message saying "Insaan jab mazhab ke naam pe maarega na, woh mazhab ko maarega (A person will kill religion if he kills in the name of religion)", Devdiscourse reported.

भाई हंसल जब शाहिद देखी थी सोचा था इतनी अच्छी फ़िल्म कैसे बनाई जाती है। "फ़राज़" के बहाने कुछ हुनर चुरा रहा हूँ। Friends, honoured and privileged to be working with my friends @mehtahansal and #BhushanKumar Bless the young kids @zahankapoor @adityarawal1 pic.twitter.com/fLPa018MeO— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) August 4, 2021

In a statement, Hansal Mehta said, "Faraaz' is a story of deep humanity and its ultimate triumph in the face of violent adversity. While it is based on true events, it is also a deeply personal story that I've held close to my heart for nearly 3 years. "I'm glad Anubhav and Bhushanji are backing this story and enabling me to make this thrilling drama exactly the way I envisaged. It is exciting to collaborate with such diverse young talent on this labour of love. I can't wait for the world to see this film."

The film will be backed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar.

"The film is not only a story of terror and loss but also of hope and faith," said filmmaker Anubhav Sinha.

"Faraaz' is a human story based on one of the darkest days in modern history. It is a film that is close to our hearts. From launching new actors to getting the gaze of the film right, we have done our best to imbue this story with ingenuity while keeping it suspenseful and thrilling. It's a film that will give the audience a deeply intimate look into what happened that night," he added.

As per the official synopsis, "Faraaz" will chronicle the events that took place on the night of 1 July 2016 in Dhaka where five young militants ravaged the upscale cafe and held over 50 people as hostages for nearly 12 dreadful hours.

According to producer Bhushan Kumar, the intention of this film has been to stay true to the real-life event.

"When one is making a film like 'Faraaz', the first mainstream film made on this horrific attack, from ensuring that we are authentic to the event to getting the right mix of talent, our endeavour is to truly do justice to the subject and elevate the material to a satiating and thrilling cinematic experience," he said.

It will mark late actor Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahaan Kapoor's debut and will also feature Aditya Rawal, son of actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat, who made his acting debut last year with the ZEE5 film "Bamfaad".

The shooting for this upcoming action-thriller will begin in June this year.

The film is jointly produced by Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films' Sahil Saigal, Sakshi Bhatt and Mazahir Mandasaurwala.