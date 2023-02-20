HC bans release of Hansal Mehta's 'Faraaz' in Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 01:24 pm

The High Court (HC) has banned the screening of the film "Faraaz" – based on 2016's Holey Artisan terrorist attack in Dhaka – on all online platforms.

The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order after hearing a writ filed in this regard on Monday (20 February).

Ruba Ahmed, the mother of Abinta Kabir, who was killed in the militant attack, filed the writ on 12 February. 

The petitioner's lawyer advocate Ahsanul Karim confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The film is loosely based on the Holey Artisan Attack on 1 July 2016. Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain and Abinta Kabir were killed by militants in the Holey Artisan Attack alongside Tarishi Jain and Ishrat Akhond, among others.

Two police officers were also killed in the attack. Later, five militants were killed in a commando operation.

Produced by T-Series and Benaras Media Works, the movie is directed by Hansal Mehta and was released in India on 3 February. 

Meanwhile, eminent Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's much-anticipated film "Shonibar Bikel" -- based on the same event -- is awaiting release in Bangladesh after finally receiving the green signal from the Censor Board.

