Habib releases new duet with Nancy

Glitz

UNB
31 July, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 12:16 pm

Related News

Habib releases new duet with Nancy

The lyrics were penned down by 6 of Habib Wahid's fans who were selected by the singer-composer himself from his official Facebook page

UNB
31 July, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 12:16 pm
Habib Wahid and Nancy. Photo: Collected
Habib Wahid and Nancy. Photo: Collected

Popular singer-musician Habib Wahid released a brand new song titled "Brishti Jodi Na Thame Aj" on Friday, by initiating a unique lyric-hunting venture on social media platform Facebook.

Composed by Habib Wahid, the lyrics of the duet track which also features popular singer Nazmun Munira Nancy as Habib's co-vocal, are written by 6 of Habib Wahid's fans who were selected by the singer-composer himself from his official Facebook page.

Uploaded on Habib Wahid's official YouTube channel on Friday, the song has already garnered over 66 thousand views, just within a few hours of its release.

Watch the song here 

Initially, the project was focused on being a single track, later it was turned into a duet based on the demand of its lyrics, also revealing Nancy as a surprise in this exceptional song project. The announcement happened on Wednesday night during the recording of the song titled "Brishti Jodi Na Thame Aj".

After recording the song, Habib and Nancy appeared with a video message from Habib Wahid's official Facebook page, sharing the details of the song project.

In the video, Habib said, 'Today I am very excited because I am going to announce a brand new track, that has been a totally new process of composing a song. It was a different experience for me. The biggest thing is that my fans have written the lyrics, picked from their submitted lines in my post on July 5 - and I was really surprised."

"I have never imagined that I would get such good lines from my audience, for the overall lyrics. I would have selected everyone's submitted songlines If I could fit them all, but I had to take the writings of a few. The song is going to be an amazing one, now being a duel featuring Nancy."

Praising this unique collaboration, Nancy said, "I think it was a very unique idea. The usual process that we always observe is that a song is written by one or two people, but I have never seen a song that has been written by 6 people - and that too from a social media platform like Facebook."

"This is a testament that how much Habib Wahid loves his fans and audiences. It is a great honour for me to be a part of such a project," she added.

On July 26, Habib announced the names of the selected commenters who have contributed the lines for the song titled "Brishti Jodi Na Thame Aj". These lyricists are Mukul Chandra Roy, Sufian Khan, Md Shahadt Hossain, Md Jahid Hasan, Md Ebriad Hasan Polock and Catherine Alo Mardi.

Earlier, Habib wrote a status on his Facebook page on July 5 stating "Brishti Jodi ar Na Thame Aj". He then offered his fans to complete the song by writing the rest of the lyrics.

Habib Wahid / Nancy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

1d | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house