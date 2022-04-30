Habib Wahid launches new song ‘Ekhoni Shomoy’ marking GP’s journey

Habib Wahid has produced a new song titled "Ekhoni Somoy" marking Grameenphone's 25 years of journey in Bangladesh.

Composed and sung by Habib Wahid himself, the song is said to be about inspiration and celebration, especially for the youth, reads a press release.

The music video featuring the artiste has been officially released on Grameenphone's Facebook and YouTube channels on Friday (29 April).

Regarding the song, Habib Wahid said, "In the journey of 25 years of Grameenphone, I composed different popular songs for the brand. They are loved by the people of Bangladesh. The new song is inspiring and energetic and encourages people to exceed their possibilities because the time is now!"

He encouraged all the young people to share the same vibe and flaunt their talents using social media.

He also anticipated youths enjoying the song and dance covers on the fresh release, uploaded with the hashtag #ekhonishomoy on YouTube and TikTok.