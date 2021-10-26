‘Friends’ stars pay tribute to Gunther

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 11:41 am

'Friends' stars pay tribute to Gunther

Tyler's character was not initially planned in "Friends", he only got the role because he knew how to use the coffee machines

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 11:41 am
&quot;Friends&quot; stars pay tribute to Gunther. Photo: Collected
"Friends" stars pay tribute to Gunther. Photo: Collected

"Friends" stars including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc have paid tribute to James Michael Tyler, who starred as Gunther manager of coffee shop Central Perk in "Friends", after his demise at the age of 59.

James Michael Tyler was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018.

Sharing a clip from "Friends", where Gunther confesses his love for Rachel, Jennifer wrote, "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed."

In the clip, Rachel is seen declining Gunther's proposal in the gentlest way saying, "I love you too, probably not in the same way, but I do."

"When I'm in a cafe having coffee, or I see a man with hair brighter than the sun, I'll think of you," said Rachel punning on Gunther's bald hairline.

Ross, David Schwimmer, Thanked Tyler "for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends" 

Courteney Cox, who played Monica, offered, "The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest in peace, James."

Lisa Kudrow, who essayed the role of Phoebe on the show, wrote, "James Michael Tyler, we will miss you." Referencing a line from the show's 'There' tune, she added: "Thank you for being there for us all."

Meanwhile, Matt LeBlanc, who played the role of forever single Joey shared a picture with Tyler and wrote, "We had a lot of laughs, buddy. You will be missed. RIP, my friend."

Gunther was an extra character!

David Crane, the co-creator of friends told BBC that, Tyler's character was not initially planned in friends and he only got the role because he knew how to use the coffee machines. 

"As time went on, I think we realised he's funny - a really good actor

We just kept giving him more and more, and when we realised there was a storyline about his secret love for Rachel, it was just the gift that kept on giving," said David. 

Tyler's manager said in a statement, "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh Friend)... but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate and loving husband," reports Vogue. 

Gunther's one-sided crush for Rachel gave "Friends" memorable laughs.

When Rachel bought the weirdest skinny cat without a single trace of fur for a thousand dollars and spends an entire episode trying to sell it to get her money back, Gunther helped her to get rid of that cat and bought it for $15000 in hopes that Racheal might visit his place to see her cat.

Gunther took Rachels horrific cat
Gunther took Rachels horrific cat

Gunther's obsession with Rachel will be missed not just by the cast and crew of "Friends", but by the fans all across the world.

 

 

 

 

 

