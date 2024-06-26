Matthew Perry death: Police investigating several people linked to the mysterious death

Splash

Hindustan Times
26 June, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 01:38 pm

Related News

Matthew Perry death: Police investigating several people linked to the mysterious death

Hindustan Times
26 June, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 01:38 pm
Matthew Perry. Pic: Collected
Matthew Perry. Pic: Collected

Matthew Perry's death may result in "multiple people" being charged.

According to PEOPLE, police officials are at the end of the rope of the actor's Ketamine death and have suggested many people are connected to his death.

The US Attorney's office will make the final decision of whether charges will be issued in the name of several suspects or not. His manner of death was initially reported to be accidental.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The actor died in October of last year at the age of 54 due to overuse of Ketamine according to the reports provided by Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. 

The coroner concluded their investigation in December after which LAPD probed further into the reasons surrounding Perry's death in the bathtub and the overdose of Ketamine.

The 54-year-old was found dead and drowned in his hot tub in his mansion located in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DAE) and US Postal Inspector investigated the source of Ketamine that was found at his mansion. The investigation was reported to the People magazine in May.

As reported by People, the autopsy reports found Perry was under Ketamine infusion therapy. The drug was prescribed to Perry as part of his depression treatment. During the therapy small amount of Ketamine is provided to the patient as a dissociative anaesthetic.

The actor best known for his character Chandler mentioned his struggles with addiction in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. He opened about his challenges to PEOPLE in a 2022 interview where he said, "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober—and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction—to write it all down. I was pretty certain that it would help people if I did."

Mathew Perry / Mathew Perry death / Friends

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

3h | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

4h | Panorama
Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What Porimoni and Peya said about Saklayen

What Porimoni and Peya said about Saklayen

30m | Videos
How did the 4 convicts escape?

How did the 4 convicts escape?

1h | Videos
World’s best airline for 2024 named by Skytrax

World’s best airline for 2024 named by Skytrax

2h | Videos
The US advises Israel to avoid tensions with Lebanon

The US advises Israel to avoid tensions with Lebanon

4h | Videos