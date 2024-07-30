Jennifer Aniston gets oil thrown at her during The Morning Show shoot

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, in an unusual episode, was seen getting coated in oil while filming for her acclaimed series The Morning Show in Manhattan on Sunday, the New York Post reported. Aniston, 55, was photographed getting splashed in the sticky, tar-like substance, looking angry as her white shirt and slacks got destroyed.

The Friends star appeared to be filming a scene in which her character, Alex Levy, was surrounded by protesters who flung the oil at her.

The drama recently earned a slew of Emmy nominations – including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for both Aniston and her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, 48.

The Morning Show is set in the behind-the-scenes world of a fictional morning news program. It follows rival anchors Alex and Bradley (Witherspoon), and often tackles timely topics such as the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Happy Sweet 16 indeed! I'm so honored and so proud of our show and all of our wildly talented actors, directors and crew! #grateful," she wrote. She expressed gratitude after her show garnered 16 Emmy nominations.

Last week, Aniston launched a scathing attack on Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance, over his past comments on VP Kamala Harris Vance's remark from a 2021 interview has been going viral, where he referred to now Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and several others as "people without children".

As per Deadline, he said the US was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too." These remarks evoked a strong reaction from Aniston. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "All I can say is... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day."