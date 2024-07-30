Jennifer Aniston gets oil thrown at her during The Morning Show shoot

Splash

Hindustan Times
30 July, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 12:48 pm

Related News

Jennifer Aniston gets oil thrown at her during The Morning Show shoot

Jennifer Aniston, 55, was photographed getting splashed in the sticky, tar-like substance, looking angry as her white shirt and slacks got destroyed.

Hindustan Times
30 July, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 12:48 pm
Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Collected
Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Collected

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, in an unusual episode, was seen getting coated in oil while filming for her acclaimed series The Morning Show in Manhattan on Sunday, the New York Post reported. Aniston, 55, was photographed getting splashed in the sticky, tar-like substance, looking angry as her white shirt and slacks got destroyed.

The Friends star appeared to be filming a scene in which her character, Alex Levy, was surrounded by protesters who flung the oil at her.

The drama recently earned a slew of Emmy nominations – including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for both Aniston and her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, 48.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Morning Show is set in the behind-the-scenes world of a fictional morning news program. It follows rival anchors Alex and Bradley (Witherspoon), and often tackles timely topics such as the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Happy Sweet 16 indeed! I'm so honored and so proud of our show and all of our wildly talented actors, directors and crew! #grateful," she wrote. She expressed gratitude after her show garnered 16 Emmy nominations.

Last week, Aniston launched a scathing attack on Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance, over his past comments on VP Kamala Harris Vance's remark from a 2021 interview has been going viral, where he referred to now Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and several others as "people without children".

As per Deadline, he said the US was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too." These remarks evoked a strong reaction from Aniston. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "All I can say is... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day."

Jennifer Aniston / The Morning Show

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid-19 period was tough, but at least the internet-based apps were active. But for gig workers, it was worse this time when there was no internet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Out of a gig

4h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

17h | Panorama
Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos