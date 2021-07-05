Farooki becomes lyricist with ‘Porojibi Shohorer Gaan’

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 11:55 am

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Popular film-maker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has penned down the lyrics for a song from his debut web-series "Ladies and Gentleman."

The song titled 'Porojibi Shohorer Gaan' is written by Farooki, composed by Pavel Areen, and voiced by Masha Islam.

Watch the song 'Porojibi Shohorer Gaan' here 

Directed by Farooki and edited by Momin Biswas, the music video features the protagonist Tasnia Farin, Maria Nur and others.

The web series Ladies & Gentlemen revolves around the life of an ordinary girl, her emotional journey to become the voice of each and every working woman in Bangladesh.

Ladies and Gentleman also features an array of talented actors starting from Pavel Areen, Tanvir Hossain, Mamunur Rashid, Hasan Masood, Partha Barua, Alexey Kosorukov, and Iresh Zaker, among others

The web series will premiere on Zee5 on July 9 globally.

