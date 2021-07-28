'The Exorcist' to get movie reboot with three films

Universal Studios have decided to invest a whopping $400 million to a franchise of movies based on "The Exorcist".

Universal and Peacock have acquired the worldwide rights to make at least three films in "The Exorcist" reboot, reports Forbes.

The reboot film will star Leslie Odom Jr with Ellen Burstyn set to reprise her role as Chris MacNeil.

The first film in the planned trilogy will be released theatrically on October 13, 2023. Universal will play "The Exorcist" revival in theaters and on Peacock to allow the NBCUniversal streamer to keep signing up subscribers.

The original Exorcist film was adapted from William Peter Blatty's 1971 novel and earned the author an Oscar for adapted screenplay. The film was nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture and best director, as well as acting nominations for Ellen Burstyn, Jason Miller and Linda Blair.

The Exorcist sequel is being penned by Peter Sattler and director Green. Jason Blum, David Robinson, James Robinson, Green, Danny McBride and Couper Samuelson will executive produce.