Cinebuzz: Another OTT platform for local audience

The changing landscape of the worldwide market has influenced how people consume entertainment as well. As a result, the rise of OTT platforms has become a worldwide phenomenon.

The scenario in Bangladesh is no different and thus we see Shapla Media, a renowned production house, recently jumping into the bandwagon.

Cinebuzz, an OTT platform, was launched in July with the tagline 'Binodon Ekhanei' (Entertainment is here). The inaugural event was launched by Education Minister Dipu Moni. Shapla Media launched the app with an announcement to make 100 films simultaneously and these movies will be available in this streaming platform.

Apurba Roy, Head of Programme of Cinebuzz, spoke to The Business Standard a few days ago about this new app.

"Our cinema halls are on the brink of extinction day by day. Once there were 1,200 to 1,400 cinema halls, but now there are not even 100 cinema halls. So, where will we screen our movies in the future? That's why we have come up with an OTT for Bangla cinema," he said.

Cinebuzz started its journey with 'Tungiparar Mia Bhai,' a film based on the life of the father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Selim Khan, head of Shapla Media, said, "movies, web films, dramas and serials are now being released on online platforms. As a result, The number of visitors to the OTT platform is constantly increasing. So it is high time we launched our own OTT platform."

So far three contents are available on Cinebuzz. 'August 1975', 'Tungiparar Mia Bhai' and 'Chokh' all three movies are absolutely free for the users. Besides, all the new and old movies made under the banner of Shapla Media and Shapla Media International will be available in this app in the future.

"We are running the contents free for the time being so that we can spread the app among mass people. Even campaigns would cost us a lot. So we thought, it's better to engage people with movies than investing in campaigns"- Apurba Roy said.

However, they are planning to add subscription fees in the future.

"There will be no monthly subscription fees levied to the audience. Our fees will be similar to those charged in a movie theater. People will pay a certain amount of money only for their preferred films. We plan to start this approach in January of the coming year. However, the rest depends on the whole situation and reviews," Apurba added.

A bunch of young enthusiasts developed this app. However, it is constantly being updated.

Lately, Shapla Media has announced that they will release a hundred movies. They are working on those projects. Besides, they are collecting content from other media. They are planning to offer a very entertaining app to the audience.

Bidrohi, Commando, Bikkhobh, Live, Agnibina, Bubujaan, Laag Bhelki laag, Mafia, Chuti, Chokkor are currently awaiting release on Cinebuzz. These films included actors from both Tollywood and Dhallywood. These films feature actors such as Shakib Khan, Nirob, Bubly, Arifin Shuvoo, Symon Sadik, Anisur Rahman Milon, Shanto Khan, Mahiya Mahi, Anchol, Shohana, Saba, Dighi, Dev, Srabanti, Bonny, and Koushani.

In addition, several more films and series are under production for Cinebuzz app.