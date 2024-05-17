Afran Nisho joins Indo-Bangladesh film collaboration with two-film deal

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 12:31 pm

Afran Nisho joins Indo-Bangladesh film collaboration with two-film deal

A leading OTT platform is likely to be associated with these projects.

Afran Nisho, a popular Bangladeshi actor, has signed a groundbreaking two-film deal as part of a joint venture between two production houses from India and Bangladesh. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Bangladeshi film industry.

Fans have eagerly anticipated Afran Nisho's return to the big screen following his exceptional performance in the film "Surongo". With this new deal, the actor is set to grace cinemas once again, reigniting excitement among his supporters.

Details of the two upcoming films remain under wraps but are expected to be revealed at a grand event. A leading OTT platform is likely to be associated with these projects.

Expressing his excitement about the new venture, Afran Nisho said, "Timing is crucial for the success of any creative endeavor. Proper coordination in all aspects is essential for cinema. The better the coordination, the higher the chances of the film being good. Therefore, it is necessary to take time. Sometimes, it is necessary to get lost, but this being lost does not mean losing one's way. It means coordination, creation, and preparation. Just as being lost gives a glimpse of missing news, it also creates a desire to find."

 

 

 

