HC orders Chandpur chairman Selim Khan to surrender within 3 weeks

The High Court has ordered the controversial chairman of Chandpur's Laxmipur union, Selim Khan, to surrender to the court within three weeks in a case filed for illegally amassing wealth worth Tk34.5 crore beyond known source of income.

The HC bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Selim passed the order Sunday.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 1 August filed a case against Salim Khan on allegation of acquiring illegal wealth worth Tk34.5 crore and concealing the information of wealth worth Tk67 lakh.

After verifying the asset statement submitted by him, evidence of concealing information of assets amounting to Tk66.99 lakh was found.

Besides, the investigation of the ACC found evidence of acquisition of wealth worth more than Tk34 crore beyond known income sources.

On 20 September 2020, the ACC issued a notice to Salim Khan and his wife Shahanara Begum, asking for an account of their assets after finding preliminary evidence of acquiring illegal assets.

His total income was found to be Tk61.72 lakh, which came from his salary and allowance received as the chairman of the union parishad and from his loans.

Earlier on 26 April, Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayesh banned Salim Khan from travelling abroad for 60 days responding to the ACC's application. Later the time was extended as the ACC applied to the court again in this regard.