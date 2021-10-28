Chayanika Chowdhury directs her 416th TV show

Eminent director Chayanika Chowdhury has started working on her 416th television production titled "Shati Nokkhotrer Aloy" on 27 October.

The upcoming project features a stellar cast including ethereal beauty Sadia Islam Mou, Tariq Anam Khan, Shabnam Faria and Samia Mohsin.

Written by Iffat Arefin Mahmud, "Shati Nokkhotrer Aloy" is produced by Khan Mohammad Badruddin.

Sharing glimpses of the shot, Chayanika Chowdhury wrote, "Finally I am back on track," on her social media handle.

Chayanika Chowdhury made her directorial debut on films with "Bishhwa Shundori" starring Siam Ahmed and Porimoni.

The celebrated director will work on an OTT project starring Porimoni, Abul Hayat and Tariq Anam Khan in prominent roles.

Earlier, she was quizzed by DB police on 6 August for being a close associate of Porimoni.