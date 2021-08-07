DB files drug case against Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimmy

The Detective Branch (DB) Police have filed a drug case against the detained actor Pori Moni's costume designer Junaid Karim Jimmy at the Banani Police Station.

DB police will produce him before a court at 3pm today seeking a 10-day remand.

The officer in charge of Banani Police Station, Noor-e-Azam Mina confirmed the matter to TBS and said, "Jimmy was detained yesterday evening along with the director Chayanika Chowdhury. However, she was later released to her family but Jimmy was arrested."

Yesterday, the joint commissioner of DB police, Harun Ur Rashid said that Pori Moni's costume designer Jimmy, who was held hours after the detention of Chayanika, will be shown arrested.

DB police picked up Chayanika Chowdhury from the capital's Panthapath area this evening as her name came out while interrogating some recent arrestees including actor Pori Moni, who herself is now in police custody.

Earlier, RAB detained Pori Moni after a raid at her Banani residence in the capital on Wednesday night.

The elite force also claimed to have seized a huge quantity of foreign liquors, LSD drugs and ICE-consuming pipes from her house.

Later, based on Pori Moni's information, RAB conducted another raid at Raj Multimedia proprietor Nazrul Islam Raj's residence at Banani area on Wednesday night.