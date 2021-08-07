DB files drug case against Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimmy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 01:22 pm

Related News

DB files drug case against Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimmy

DB police will produce him before a court at 3pm today seeking a 10-day remand.

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 01:22 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

The Detective Branch (DB) Police have filed a drug case against the detained actor Pori Moni's costume designer Junaid Karim Jimmy at the Banani Police Station.

DB police will produce him before a court at 3pm today seeking a 10-day remand.

The officer in charge of Banani Police Station, Noor-e-Azam Mina confirmed the matter to TBS and said, "Jimmy was detained yesterday evening along with the director Chayanika Chowdhury. However, she was later released to her family but Jimmy was arrested."

Yesterday, the joint commissioner of DB police, Harun Ur Rashid said that Pori Moni's costume designer Jimmy, who was held hours after the detention of Chayanika, will be shown arrested.

DB police picked up Chayanika Chowdhury from the capital's Panthapath area this evening as her name came out while interrogating some recent arrestees including actor Pori Moni, who herself is now in police custody.

Earlier, RAB detained Pori Moni after a raid at her Banani residence in the capital on Wednesday night.

The elite force also claimed to have seized a huge quantity of foreign liquors, LSD drugs and ICE-consuming pipes from her house.

Later, based on Pori Moni's information, RAB conducted another raid at Raj Multimedia proprietor Nazrul Islam Raj's residence at Banani area on Wednesday night.

 

Top News

Pori Moni / Chayanika Chowdhury / arrest / Drug

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

3d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

3d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

4d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I