Chayanika Chowdhury has signed Mahiya Mahi for her next film 'Ohongkari Bou'

Director Chayanika Chowdhury has roped in popular actor Mahiya Mahi and DA Tayeb for her second venture "Ohongkari Bou".

The film will chronicle the impact of class divide in marriage.

"Mahiya Mahi will essay the character of a snobbish girl who marries a middle class man," reports Jago news quoting DA Tayeb.

"Immediately after the wedding, the character of Mahiya Mahi makes her husband's life a living hell," he added.

Though the storyline sounds a bit clichéd, the film will be made keeping the contemporary audience in mind.

"After a long time, we will witness this type of story. Keeping the modern era in mind, we will give a fresh twist to the storyline and the characters.

I hope the audience will return to the theatres to watch our film," added Tayeb.

"I am excited to collaborate with Tayeb who always stands by people during their tough times and never forgets to appreciate them for their notable works," said Chayanika Chowdhury.

"I hope we will be able to finalize the script by today. Currently, we are on the hunt for selecting the best crew members for our film," she added.

Chayanika Chowdhury, who has directed 416 television projects, made her directorial debut with Siam Ahmed and Pori Moni starring "Bishwa Shundori."

She will start directing the web-film "Antorale" in January 2022.