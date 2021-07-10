Chattogram's Sadia Taher wins Shera Radhuni 1427 title 

After fierce competition with interesting challenges, Chattogram BBA student Sadia Taher became the winner of Shera Radhuni 1427 by defeating Khulna's Nadia Natasa and Dhaka's Mariam Hossain Nupur.

Natasa and Nupur were the first and second runner up respectively, said a press release.

After more than six months of competition, the winners were announced in the Grand Finale held at Hotel Intercontinental.

Square Food and Beverages Limited organized the 6th Shera Radhuni Competition.

Its official journey started on December 29 of last year over a press conference. 28 participants were selected from all over the country through divisional auditions.

Three honorable judges, Executive Chef Shubhabrata Maitra, Culinary Expert Rahima Sultana Rita, Actor Dilara Hanif Purnima and Anjan Chowdhury handed over special honorary souvenirs and cheques to the remaining twelve contestants who took part in Shera Radhuni 1427.

The Grand Finale also featured a quiz show by the actress, Tarin Jahan, a comedy show by actor Shaju Khadem and a singing performance by the band 'Joler Gaan'.

As the winner, Sadia Taher got Tk15 lakh, Nadia Natasa got Tk10 lakh and Mariam Hossain Nupur got Tk5 lakh.

Mediacom Limited supervised and overall managed the entire event of Shera Radhuni 1427 as a creative agency.

With Maasranga Television as the Broadcast Partner of Shera Radhuni 1427, Rangamati Waterfront Resort, ABC Radio, Daily Kaler Kantho and bdnews24.com were also among the partner organisations.

