Britney Spears called 911 to report conservatorship abuse

Pop icon Britney Spears reportedly called 911 to report conservatorship abuse on the night before her June 23 testimony.

The investigative report, written by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino from the New Yorker, reveals in-depth details of the night where Britney Spears' team were worried about the star, reports Variety.

"Members of Spears's team began texting one another frantically. They were worried about what Spears might say the next day, and they discussed how to prepare in the event that she went rogue," Farrow and Tolentino reported about the phone call aftermath.

They also noted that though emergency calls in California are usually public record, Ventura County — where the pop star lives — sealed Britney Spears' call because it is part of an ongoing investigation.

Farrow and Tolentino's report includes some shocking revelations which only support her statement to end the conservatorship.

The duo spoke to numerous sources from Britney Spears' inner circle, including mother Lynne Spears, Sam Lufti, Paris Hilton, hair stylist Kim Vo, anonymous stylists and makeup artists, an anonymous housekeeper, and a court investigator who used to be on the conservatorship.

According to the article, Lynne Spears was under the impression that the conservatorship would only last a few months. Farrow and Tolentino were able to get her on the phone in June, but she did not offer any details about the case, adding: "I'm good at deflecting."

"I got mixed feelings about everything," she told them. "I don't know what to think… It's a lot of pain, a lot of worry."

Furthermore, the story reports that the hearing to originally put Britney Spears under conservatorship in 2008 only took 10 minutes — and the court, Farrow and Tolentino alleged, barely did any homework and just listened to her father. A judge even allowed the waiving of the requirement that conservatees be given five days' notice before a conservatorship takes effect, Farrow and Tolentino claim.

During this time, the judge, Reva Goetz, appointed Sam Ingham as Britney Spears' lawyer. According to Farrow and Tolentino, she continues to pay him $520,000 per year and the article strongly suggests that he is in cahoots with Jamie Spears. Farrow and Tolentino compared Ingham's annual salary to Britney Spears' 2019 living expenses, which came to just under $450,000.