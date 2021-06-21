Bangladesh’s Kishwar advances to top 10 on MasterChef Australia

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 12:46 pm

Kishwar along with other contestants had to identify ingredients from an entrée, main, and dessert cooked by Nick Holloway

Bangladesh's Kishwar Chowdhury, has reached top 10 on MasterChef Australia after identifying the correct ingredients in the biggest taste test challenge. 

The 38-year-old Bangladeshi from Melbourne, along with other contestants had to identify ingredients from an entrée, main and dessert cooked by Nick Holloway from Nu Nu restaurant. 

While Kishwar and the rest of the contestants were able to survive the challenge, Scoot, Depinder, Aaron, Minoli and Pete were given the lowest scores.

Thus they had to fight in round 2 to secure their position in the competition. 

The five contestants had to cook a dish using only the 50 ingredients featured in Nick Holloway's dishes. 

Unfortunately, Aaron had to bid goodbye to the competition as he failed to leave his mark with his dish. 
 

