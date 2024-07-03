We can't keep our doors closed: PM on giving transit to India

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (3 July) defended her government's decision to allow transit facilities to India, stressing that Bangladesh can't keep its doors closed in this current global situation.

"There is objection as to why we gave transit to India. We already had given transit earlier. What is the loss for it? Rather we are getting tolls from the use of roads. The people of our country are getting its benefits. We can earn some money... We can't keep our doors closed," she said.

The leader of the House said this while delivering the valedictory speech at the budget session (third session) of the current 12th parliament.

Taking a swipe at the critics of her recent visit to India, she said opposition parties continue saying many things about her visit.

She said Bangladesh needs to join trans-Asian highway.

"We've also gained transit [facilities] from India for [carrying goods to] Nepal and Bhutan," she said.

Noting that Bangladesh brings fuel from Assam, India to Parbatipur depot through pipeline, she said, "We can purchase fuel at cheap rate."

The PM said the government has a plan to bring the fuel to Natore through the pipeline.

She depicted how the interests of the country were neglected during the regimes of military dictators Ziaur Rahman and HM Ershad, and also Khaleda Zia.

She said Ziaur Rahman opened Bangladeshi market for Indian goods.

"Zia and Ershad did nothing to solve enclaves and Tin Bigha corridor issues and Khaleda Zia forgot to raise the Ganges water treaty issue during her visit to India in 1990s," she said.

Hasina said she gave objection to sell gas to India before the 2001 general election and rather Khaleda Zia agreed to it and gave undertaking on this.

As a result, her party Awami Leauge got the larger percentage of votes but not majority of seats in that election, she added.

"We couldn't form the government since I didn't agree to sell gas. So, who sold the country? It was Khaleda Zia, HM Ershad and Ziaur Rahman who did it. Awami League doesn't do it," she continued.

The prime minister sought cooperation from MPs so that the recently passed national budget and annual development programme (ADP) are properly implemented in the new fiscal year of 2024-2025.

Talking about the Ashrayan project, she said a total of 8,67,977 (8.68 lakh) landless and homeless families have been rehabilitated under the scheme. The total number of beneficiaries is more than 43.39 lakh, she added.

The budget session, which started on 5 June, was prorogued this evening after 19 sittings.