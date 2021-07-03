Amber Heard secretly welcomes daughter Oonagh

Glitz

Hindustan Times
03 July, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 10:48 am

Related News

Amber Heard secretly welcomes daughter Oonagh

She called the baby ‘the beginning of the rest of (her) life’

Hindustan Times
03 July, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 10:48 am
Amber Heard. Photo: Collected
Amber Heard. Photo: Collected

Actor Amber Heard secretly welcomed a baby girl on April 8. She shared the news on her social media accounts, along with a photo of the baby lying in her arms, and revealed that she named her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard.

Taking to Instagram, Amber Heard talked about having Oonagh as a single parent, and how she wanted to have a child 'on (her) own terms'. She also hoped for a time when it is 'normalised' to want a baby but not marriage.

"I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib," she wrote.

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this," Amber added. She also called Oonagh 'the beginning of the rest of (her) life'.

Recently, Amber faced a tumultuous period of her life, with her 2015 to 2017 marriage to Johnny Depp involving a spate of legal actions.

Last year, Johnny lost a libel case against a British newspaper that accused him of domestic violence, with a judge ruling the allegations were 'substantially correct'. In March, a British court refused Johnny permission to appeal the ruling that he assaulted Amber, saying his attempt to overturn the decision had 'no real prospect of success'.

Johnny is also suing Amber for $50 million in Virginia over a Washington Post op-ed essay that she wrote about domestic violence. The trial in that case was recently delayed until April 2022.

Amber Heard / daughter Oonagh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

1d | Videos
Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

2d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

5
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

6
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured