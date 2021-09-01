Top ten video gaming companies in world
In 2020, the gaming industry generated $155 billion in revenue, by 2025, analysts predict the industry will produce more than $260 billion.
For decades, video games have been providing entertainment for children and adults. Now the gaming industry is immensely enriched as it continues to grow with more than two billion gamers across the world.
In 2020, the gaming industry generated $155 billion in revenue, by 2025, analysts predict the industry will produce more than $260 billion.
Here, the largest 10 video game companies based on 2020 revenue have been featured.
-
Sony
According to revenue, the best and largest video gaming company in the world in 2021 is Sony. The Japanese tech giant now makes $25 billion in revenue last year while PlayStation 5 came out in 2020 and become the world's most popular next-gen video game console. However, Sony also produces many original video games.
-
Gaming revenue: $25 billion
-
Founded in: 1946
-
Based in: Tokyo, Tokyo Prefecture, Japan
-
Main industry: Electronics
-
The most profitable game: The Last of Us Part II
2. Tencent:
Tencent is the world's largest video game company in 2021, with impressive gaming revenue of $13.9 billion. It primarily focuses on online and smartphone games, such as the company's mobile flagship game, Honor of King. Now, Tencent has become a big player on the gaming big screen creating League of Legends, a popular multiplayer battle arena game enjoyed by millions of players worldwide, even professionally.
-
Gaming revenue: $13.9 billion
-
Founded in: 1998
-
Based in: Shenzhen, Guangdong, China
-
Main industry: Social Media
-
The most profitable game: PUBG
-
Nintendo
Nintendo placed third in this ranking with $12.1 billion in revenue success. The game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons became the best-selling game from the company.
-
Gaming revenue: $12.1 billion
-
Founded in: 1889
-
Based in: Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture, japan
-
Main industry: Game
-
The most profitable game: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
-
Microsoft video game companies
Microsoft, the world's largest software company also places as the world's fourth-largest video game company making $11.6 billion profits with Xbox Game Studios- company's gaming branch by selling Xbox Series X/S.
-
Gaming revenue: $11.6 billion
-
Founded in: 1975
-
Based in: Redmond, Washington, USA
-
Main industry: Software
-
The most profitable game: Grand Theft Auto V
-
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, a gaming company ranked as the top six biggest video game companies in the world rely on its by far most historic game series, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War which performed satisfyingly well for players.
-
Gaming revenue: $8.1 billion
-
Founded in: 2008
-
Based in: Santa Monica, California, USA
-
Main industry: Gaming
-
The most profitable game: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
-
Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts ranks as the top sixth-biggest video game companies in the world as FIFA 21, a game based on football became popular across the world.
-
Gaming revenue: $5.5 billion
-
Founded in: 1982
-
Based in: Redwood City, California, USA
-
Main industry: Gaming
-
The most profitable game: FIFA 21
-
Epic Games
Epic Games has come in as the seventh largest video game company with an outstanding profit of $ 4.2 billion as Fortnite: Save the World, a cooperative hybrid-third-person shooter tower defense survival video game become pop.
-
Gaming revenue: $4.2 billion
-
Founded in: 1991
-
Based in: Cary, North Carolina, USA
-
The most profitable game: Frontline: Save the World
-
Take-Two Interactive
Take-Two Interactive stood eighth profiting $3.1 billion as NBA 2K21, a basketball simulation video game based on the National Basketball Association got all the go.
-
Gaming revenue: $3.1 billion
-
Founded in: 1993
-
Based in: New York City, New York, USA
-
Main industry: Gaming
-
The most profitable game: NBA 2k21
-
Sega Sammy
Sega Sammy- a comprehensive collective of entertainment companies, leverages its combined strengths to deliver "moving experiences" to gamers around the world through various forms of games, named as the 9th largest video game company.
-
Gaming revenue: $2.3 billion
-
Founded in: 2004 by the merger of Sega & Sammy Corporation
-
Based in: Tokyo, Tokyo Prefecture, Japan
-
The most profitable game: Total War Saga: Troy
-
Bandai Namco
-
Gaming revenue: $ 2.2 billion
-
Founded in: 2005
-
Based in: Tokyo, Tokyo Prefecture, Japan
-
Main industry: Toys
-
The most profitable game: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot