Top ten video gaming companies in world

For decades, video games have been providing entertainment for children and adults. Now the gaming industry is immensely enriched as it continues to grow with more than two billion gamers across the world.

In 2020, the gaming industry generated $155 billion in revenue, by 2025, analysts predict the industry will produce more than $260 billion.

Here, the largest 10 video game companies based on 2020 revenue have been featured.

Sony

According to revenue, the best and largest video gaming company in the world in 2021 is Sony. The Japanese tech giant now makes $25 billion in revenue last year while PlayStation 5 came out in 2020 and become the world's most popular next-gen video game console. However, Sony also produces many original video games.

Gaming revenue: $25 billion

Founded in: 1946

Based in: Tokyo, Tokyo Prefecture, Japan

Main industry: Electronics

The most profitable game: The Last of Us Part II

2. Tencent:

Tencent is the world's largest video game company in 2021, with impressive gaming revenue of $13.9 billion. It primarily focuses on online and smartphone games, such as the company's mobile flagship game, Honor of King. Now, Tencent has become a big player on the gaming big screen creating League of Legends, a popular multiplayer battle arena game enjoyed by millions of players worldwide, even professionally.

Gaming revenue: $13.9 billion

Founded in: 1998

Based in: Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Main industry: Social Media

The most profitable game: PUBG

PUBG

Nintendo

Nintendo placed third in this ranking with $12.1 billion in revenue success. The game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons became the best-selling game from the company.

Gaming revenue: $12.1 billion

Founded in: 1889

Based in: Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture, japan

Main industry: Game

The most profitable game: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Microsoft video game companies

Microsoft, the world's largest software company also places as the world's fourth-largest video game company making $11.6 billion profits with Xbox Game Studios- company's gaming branch by selling Xbox Series X/S.

Gaming revenue: $11.6 billion

Founded in: 1975

Based in: Redmond, Washington, USA

Main industry: Software

The most profitable game: Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, a gaming company ranked as the top six biggest video game companies in the world rely on its by far most historic game series, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War which performed satisfyingly well for players.

Gaming revenue: $8.1 billion

Founded in: 2008

Based in: Santa Monica, California, USA

Main industry: Gaming

The most profitable game: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black ops Cold War

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ranks as the top sixth-biggest video game companies in the world as FIFA 21, a game based on football became popular across the world.

Gaming revenue: $5.5 billion

Founded in: 1982

Based in: Redwood City, California, USA

Main industry: Gaming

The most profitable game: FIFA 21

FIFA 21

Epic Games

Epic Games has come in as the seventh largest video game company with an outstanding profit of $ 4.2 billion as Fortnite: Save the World, a cooperative hybrid-third-person shooter tower defense survival video game become pop.

Gaming revenue: $4.2 billion

Founded in: 1991

Based in: Cary, North Carolina, USA

The most profitable game: Frontline: Save the World

Fortnite: Save the World

Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive stood eighth profiting $3.1 billion as NBA 2K21, a basketball simulation video game based on the National Basketball Association got all the go.

Gaming revenue: $3.1 billion

Founded in: 1993

Based in: New York City, New York, USA

Main industry: Gaming

The most profitable game: NBA 2k21

NBA 2k21

Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy- a comprehensive collective of entertainment companies, leverages its combined strengths to deliver "moving experiences" to gamers around the world through various forms of games, named as the 9th largest video game company.

Gaming revenue: $2.3 billion

Founded in: 2004 by the merger of Sega & Sammy Corporation

Based in: Tokyo, Tokyo Prefecture, Japan

The most profitable game: Total War Saga: Troy

Total War Saga: Troy

Bandai Namco

Gaming revenue: $ 2.2 billion

Founded in: 2005

Based in: Tokyo, Tokyo Prefecture, Japan

Main industry: Toys

The most profitable game: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot