Top 10 places to see in New York City

Be it for fashion, music, or politics; New York comes at the top as one of the most famous cities in the world. With a rich historical background, this American city is an icon of urban civilisation.

The skyscrapers of Manhattan, Statue of Liberty, The Met, the numerous restaurants and clubs – everything has a unique, unparalleled charm. We made a list of the 10 best places to visit in New York:

Times Square

Photo: Courtesy

The New Year's countdown at Times Square is world famous. This place is usually crowded with a number of things happening here all year round. It usually comes alive in the evenings.

Manhattan

Photo: Courtesy

Tourists usually like to pay tribute at Ground Zero (where Twin Towers used to be). You can also visit the World Trade Centre Transportation Hub, also known as the Oculus, designed by master architect Santiago Calatrava and of course, the Empire State Building.

You will also be amazed by other stunning skyscrapers here. You can also visit Madison Square Garden in memory of the Concert for Bangladesh in 1971.

Statue of Liberty

Photo: Courtesy

A symbol of freedom, it was built in France and sent as a gift to American people in 1886. It is now situated on Liberty Island in New York harbour. There is always a long queue for the entrance ticket and you need to take a boat trip to reach the island. You can reach the crown of the statue and enjoy a breathtaking view.

Broadway Theatres

Photo: Courtesy

The experience of watching shows in Broadway theatres will leave you speechless, especially The Lion King. The only problem is that in spite of the expensive tickets, one really has to reserve them much earlier to witness the phenomenal shows.

Museum of Modern Arts

Photo: Courtesy

The Museum of Modern Arts of New York is a Mecca for art lovers for many reasons and the top reason is see the 'Starry Night' by Vincent Van Gogh. But there are other great art works like The Persistence of Time by Salvador Dali and Les Demoiselles d'Avignon by Pablo Picasso.

The Met

Photo: Courtesy

The Metropolitan Museum of Art or The Met is a superb collection of art and cultural artefacts from all over the world. One of them is an entire Egyptian temple. Bangladeshis would especially love an ancient portrait of Atisha Dipankar here.

Central Park

Source: Central Park Conservancy

Central Park is the true oasis in this concrete jungle, it is also called the lungs of New York. It is a popular shooting spot for filmmakers. A morning walk, or a lazy afternoon chat with friends here by the lake is refreshing. The winter here also has its own appeal for visitors.

White Horse Tavern

Photo: Courtesy

It is one of the best pubs in New York City, once frequented by famous people like Dylan Thomas, Bob Dylan, James Baldwin, Jim Morrison, and many others.

Some say legend Dylan Thomas had his last whiskey here. It is still a happening place with a good environment and a lot of tourists come to relive the bohemian era.

Birds eye view from Rockefeller Plaza

Photo: Courtesy

One can get the best view of all of New York City from the top of the rock observation deck at Rockefeller Plaza. You have to buy the ticket earlier or stand in a queue. You can see architectural wonders from here including the Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building, the Brooklyn Bridge and even the Statue of Liberty.

Jackson Heights

Photo: Courtesy

Jackson Heights is often called the 'Dhaka of New York', and countless shops and restaurants owned by Bangladeshis here will tell you why the name is appropriate.You will see signboards in Bangla as well. This is also a must visit for deshi food lovers.