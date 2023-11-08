Rockstar Games gears up to announce Grand Theft Auto 6. Here's what you should know

Game

Hindustan Times
08 November, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 01:34 pm

Related News

Rockstar Games gears up to announce Grand Theft Auto 6. Here's what you should know

The game is set in a fictional version of Miami and features two protagonists, a man and a woman

Hindustan Times
08 November, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 01:34 pm
Grand Theft Auto logo displayed on a laptop screen and a gamepad are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on 21 September, 2021. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)Photographer: NurPhoto/NurPhoto
Grand Theft Auto logo displayed on a laptop screen and a gamepad are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on 21 September, 2021. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)Photographer: NurPhoto/NurPhoto

Rockstar Games, a division of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., plans to announce the next highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto game as early as this week, according to people familiar with its plans.

The company plans to then publish a trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI next month to celebrate Rockstar's 25th anniversary, said the people, who asked to not be identified because they weren't authorised to speak publicly. A spokesperson for Rockstar didn't immediately respond to a request for comment sent after business hours.

No video game has driven more fervour from fans and investors than Grand Theft Auto VI, which is expected to be one of the most significant entertainment releases of the decade. Its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold more than 185 million copies and is the second-best selling video game of all time, behind Minecraft, which had the advantage of also being playable on phones.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rockstar has spent the last few years working to clean up its corporate culture and work-life balance after employees complained of burnout during the making of its last game, 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2.

Last year, hackers released hours of early footage from Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar blamed a "network intrusion" and said it "will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready." Two UK teens were convicted of the hack in a London criminal trial earlier this year.

The game is set in a fictional version of Miami and features two protagonists, a man and a woman, Bloomberg News has reported.

Take-Two is scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday.

Top News

Rockstar Games

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

3h | Panorama
Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

1d | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

1d | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

2h | TBS Career
The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

17h | TBS World
Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

20h | TBS World
Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

1d | TBS World