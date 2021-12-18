Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

18 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

No fewer than 15 new concepts made their debut, including sports cars wearing both Toyota and Lexus badges

Toyota showed off no fewer than 15 new low/zero-emission concept cars in an online event on Tuesday, December 15, 2021.

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda said during the event that the shown cars can be categorised into two types: Carbon-reducing vehicles such as HEVs and PHEVs and carbon-neutral vehicles such as BEVs and FCEVs, adding that Toyota will do its utmost to realize the latter.

Of the shown vehicles, four were of Toyota's new upcoming 'Beyond Zero' marque. These were a compact SUV, a small crossover, a mid-size sedan and a three-row SUV. 

Besides these, eight new 'diverse Toyota EVs' were shown. These included an FZ Cruiser like crossover, an MR-2 type sports car, a Tacoma look alike double cab pick up, a CH-R-esq compact crossover, a microcar, a van and another small SUV. 

The remaining four vehicles belonged to the company's luxury marque, Lexus. First shown was the Lexus RZ, an upmarket variant of the bZ4X. The second car looked like an electrified spiritual successor to the legendary LF-A, which is claimed to be capable of 0-100 in two seconds. The other two concepts were a large SUV and a mid-size sports sedan.  Akio also revealed Lexus plans to switch to a fully electric line-up by 2035.

All of the vehicles are based on the company's new e-TNGA platform.

Except for the previously unveiled bZ4X, all other concepts had their windshields and side glasses fully tinted, indicating the Japanese automaker is not yet prepared to show off the interiors. 

