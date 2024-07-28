Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

To most of the world, Toyota is a sensible shoemaker of the automotive industry. However, once upon a time, Toyota had one sports car with its engine and driving wheel layout put together in the likes of European exotics. Thus, if you've been a petrolhead for some time, the Toyota MR-2 has most definitely not slipped your radar.

Being Toyota's only mid-engined, rear-wheel drive two-door sports car series till date, all three generations have established their own cult following globally and remained as a popular choice for car enthusiasts even to this day.

In today's feature, we have the last iteration of Toyota's Midship Runabout series– a 2003 MR-S that's owned and driven by Mustavi Irtiza Bashar.

"I purchased the car almost a year ago." Mustavi mentioned to The Business Standard, "It was an impromptu decision. As a fan of the MR-2 series, this end year model was a no-brainer, especially with the factory hardtop included, making it a unicorn in the country."

Mustavi Irtiza Bashar with his Toyota MR-S. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

During the 80s, Toyota set out to create a car that combined the thrill of mid-engine dynamics with the reliability and affordability that the brand was known for. Prior to this, going for a mid-engined sports car meant opting for European models which would cost an arm and a leg when compared to Toyota's offering.

Hence, it's no surprise that the first MR-2, launched in 1984, became an instant hit for the surreal handling and performance it offered for its price.

With the second generation MR-2 debuting in 1989, it came with a larger engine, more power, a sophisticated suspension setup and a sleeker styling reminiscent of the Ferraris of its time that inspired its making.

However, with emission and safety regulations getting more strict, in 1999, Toyota unveiled the third and final iteration of the Midship Runabout series, going back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics.

Compact and sleek, the MR-S's rear design is pure minimalist perfection. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Fans of the model, who praised its predecessors for its visual appeal and power were quite disappointed when it launched.

Unlike its forerunner, the MR-S was solely designed to be a convertible and didn't exactly shout "supercar". It's more of a cheeky whisper in the ear, promising mischief with the likes of a Porsche Boxster at that time, which only launched a few years prior to it.

The design is minimalist, with more curves than lines. It sits low to the ground with an elegant stance and more so with the TRD bodykit in Mustavi's unit.

Behind the seats lies the 1800cc 1zz-fe– an engine for passenger vehicles that only produces up to 138 bhp. However, pair that with a lightweight sub 1,000kg chassis and you have a car that's significantly more exciting than a factory spec Mazda Miata could ever be according to Mustavi.

"Personally, I love the way it drives and handles. The car is extremely light, and being mid-engine, it's technically a go-kart for the city!" Mustavi mentioned.

That being said, he occasionally feels the need for more power, especially in the long stretches. Many MR-S owners deal with this by swapping a more powerful 2zz-ge engine swap that Mustavi also plans further down the line.

Putting the driving fun aside, it is a sports car that doesn't even exceed the length of a Corolla Hatch, making it very easy to drive through traffic as well as to park. Hence, instead of being a weekend getaway, the MR-S turned out to be Mustavi's well-rounded daily beater.

The 6-speed manual transmission makes for exciting spirited drives. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

"It's quite easy to ride daily, as the suspensions are not too harsh and the cabin is roomy despite its size." He confirmed, "Besides, it hardly needs any maintenance for a 20 year old car while being very good when it comes to fuel economy as well."

When driving a budget Boxster, as Mustavi called it, you'll also face the similar 'suffering from success' problems like that of a more expensive European offering.

For example, although the MR-S makes for a handy daily driver, Mustavi has to stay extra cautious wherever he's going over speed bumps and be mentally prepared for impatient honking from cars behind.

The interior exemplifies a simple yet functional, essential design. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Then there's the unwanted attention, which although might feel good at times, eventually leads to people leaning on the car to take photos (mostly without permission) and resulting in marks and scratches.

Yet, being the last of Toyota's Midship Runabout lineage, it's a special car all in all and Mustavi plans to keep it that way.

"I would want to keep the car as OEM as possible" he mentioned, "Although a lot of my acquaintances keep on pushing me for a 2zz-ge engine, it would not be right to swap an extremely fresh stock engine. However, as it's a 20 year old car, suspension changes are given, as well as a few other minor stuff.