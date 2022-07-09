In pictures: Vespa World Day 2022

Rahbar Al Haq
09 July, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 10:30 am

Rahbar Al Haq
09 July, 2022, 10:30 am

Over 200 Vespas of all types, conditions and historical eras participated in the event

Rahbar Al Haq
09 July, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 10:30 am

Bangladesh Vespa Community (BVC) held its first get-together in celebration of Vespa World Day on Friday, July 1, 2022. 

Over 200 Vespas of all types, conditions and historical eras participated in the event, which took place on the premise of the capital's Purbachal Ladies Club. 

The day-long celebration included a buffet lunch, music, a raffle draw and a "Lifetime achievement award" winner of whom received a new set of wheels for his Vespa. 

Vespaholics from all over the country travelled to the venue to participate in the event. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS
Vespaholics from all over the country travelled to the venue to participate in the event. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

Vespaholics from all over the country travelled to the venue to participate in the event, including Piaggo bros and Chattogram Vespa Club members. Some of the latter rode their Vespa's all the way from their hometown.  

In addition to Vespas, some classic Hondas from Honda Roadmaster CD200 club BD were also present in the celebration, along with some Aprilia spot scooters and Austrian KTM sports bike, latter being brought in by Runner Automobiles, the current authorised distributors of Vespas in Bangladesh and also one of the event sponsors. 

Other sponsors included Vespa restoration shops such as GM Vespa Società, LB Vespa and Deen & Sons, Petronas, Pran, Pushpodhara Properties and Advergo sports & fashion wear. BikeBD and Turbine Automotive magazine served as the event media partners. 

